Shanghai woman's Ne Zha 2-inspired pet sparks health scare

The adorable marmot featured in the Chinese animation blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has captivated many a viewer — including a Shanghai woman, who purchased a potentially dangerous wild rodent online.

The woman was so charmed by the film's chubby and endearing marmot that she decided to buy one as a pet from an online seller. However, upon receiving the animal, she discovered it was far from the cuddly creature she had expected.

The marmot arrived with visible wounds on its paws and body, along with ticks embedded in its fur. Shocked and disappointed, she posted about her experience online, accusing the seller of fraud.

The situation quickly took a serious turn when netizens pointed out that the animal she had received might actually be a wild tarbagan marmot, a species known to carry high-risk pathogens — including the plague.

The revelation sparked public concern, with some urging her to report the case to local health authorities.

The woman later claimed she had returned the marmot to the seller.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that it had received related reports and was investigating the case. While assuring the public that not all tarbagan marmots carry the plague pathogen, officials emphasized that the risk of infection exists and should not be ignored.

The local CDC advised people to avoid contact with wild animals and refrain from purchasing them, as even farm-raised creatures can carry infectious diseases.

Following the public outcry, the online seller has removed the listing for the animal.

Tarbagan marmots are the primary hosts for the bacterium responsible for the plague. The disease, infamous for devastating Europe during the Black Death in the 14th century, is listed as a Category A infectious disease in China due to its high fatality rate and rapid transmission. If left untreated, plague mortality rates range from 30 percent to 100 percent.