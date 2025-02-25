China firmly opposes Canada's sanctions against Chinese entities

Canada's practice of sanctioning Chinese entities is unreasonable and very wrong, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

"China firmly opposes it and has made solemn representations to the Canadian side," Lin said when asked about Canada's announcement that it had imposed sanctions on 76 foreign entities and individuals for providing dual-use items to Russia, including more than 20 Chinese entities.

"China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," Lin added.

"China has always upheld an objective and impartial position on the Ukraine issue," Lin said, adding that China is committed to promoting the political settlement of the crisis, never providing lethal weapons to conflicting parties, strictly controlling the export of dual-use items, and its scope and measures for the export control of drones are the strictest in the world.

"Like other countries, China conducts normal economic and trade cooperation with Russia on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, which is reasonable and beyond reproach," Lin said.

China urges Canada to immediately revoke its wrong decision. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Lin added.