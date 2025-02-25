News / Nation

China firmly opposes Canada's sanctions against Chinese entities

Xinhua
  17:18 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
Canada's practice of sanctioning Chinese entities is unreasonable and very wrong, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:18 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0

Canada's practice of sanctioning Chinese entities is unreasonable and very wrong, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

"China firmly opposes it and has made solemn representations to the Canadian side," Lin said when asked about Canada's announcement that it had imposed sanctions on 76 foreign entities and individuals for providing dual-use items to Russia, including more than 20 Chinese entities.

"China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," Lin added.

"China has always upheld an objective and impartial position on the Ukraine issue," Lin said, adding that China is committed to promoting the political settlement of the crisis, never providing lethal weapons to conflicting parties, strictly controlling the export of dual-use items, and its scope and measures for the export control of drones are the strictest in the world.

"Like other countries, China conducts normal economic and trade cooperation with Russia on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, which is reasonable and beyond reproach," Lin said.

China urges Canada to immediately revoke its wrong decision. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Lin added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     