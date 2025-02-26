Former deputy head of China's medical products regulator under probe
Chen Shifei, former deputy head of the National Medical Products Administration, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said Wednesday.
Chen's case is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
