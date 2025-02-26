News / Nation

World's largest ice-and-snow park concludes with record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits

Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
Harbin Ice-Snow World closed its 26th edition Wednesday, drawing a record 3.56 million visitors.
Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, the capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator.

This year's attendance surpassed the previous edition by 31.4 percent, jumping from 2.71 million visits, according to data from the Harbin Ice and Snow World Co, Ltd.

Known as China's "Ice City," Harbin is the cradle of the country's modern winter sports and boasts a history of ice-and-snow artistry dating back over six decades.

The Harbin Ice-Snow World has captivated audiences for years with its elaborate ice and snow sculptures and immersive winter entertainment lineup.

The 26th edition opened on Dec 21, 2024, and lasted 68 days. It is the edition with the largest scale in the park's history. Spanning over 1 million square meters, the edition utilized 300,000 cubic meters of ice and snow to create the attraction.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
