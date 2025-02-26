News / Nation

China slams US military aid to Taiwan

China on Wednesday urged the United States to stop arming Taiwan and to desist from undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on reports claiming that the Trump administration had released US$5.3 billion in previously frozen foreign aid, which includes US$870 million designated for security programs in Taiwan.

Lin said China is seriously concerned about such reports – noting that China has always resolutely opposed the provision of military assistance by the United States to China's Taiwan region as such behavior seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, significantly violates China's sovereignty and security interests, and sends a very wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"China will closely follow the development of the situation and firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Lin added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
