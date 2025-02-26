They play differently in China – it's all about building

While most gamers are happy to follow the storyline, Chinese players are taking a different approach. Discover how they are turning every game into a construction project.

When Turkish high school friends developed Old Market Simulator, a modest farming and marketplace game, they never imagined it would find a massive audience in China. Initially struggling with sales, the indie title barely cracked 1,000 copies. But after its release on Steam last October, it skyrocketed to over 201,000 sales – half of them from Chinese players.

The developers, caught off guard by the surge, soon realized why: the game's farming and virtual economy elements struck a chord with China's massive gamer community, which has long gravitated toward simulation and construction-heavy titles. Chinese social media platforms were quickly flooded with detailed guides and strategies, dissecting every aspect of the game.

This phenomenon isn't new. Chinese players have a reputation for transforming games with open-ended mechanics into grand infrastructure projects, often prioritizing building over the core narrative.

Take Death Stranding, for example. The game, created by Hideo Kojima, presents a bleak post-apocalyptic world where players act as couriers, reconnecting civilization while avoiding ghostly entities. But for many Chinese players, the real challenge wasn't survival – it was infrastructure. Instead of simply navigating rough terrain, they spent hours constructing highways and elaborate transport networks to optimize deliveries. Similarly, in Euro Truck Simulator 2, a game about long-haul trucking, Chinese gamers went beyond logistics. They meticulously recreated real-world Chinese cities, from toll stations to roadside billboards, effectively turning the game into an unofficial city-building sim. Even horror survival games like The Forest aren't immune. While the game is designed around searching for a lost child, some Chinese players instead focused on constructing elaborate roller coasters, skyscrapers, and entire urban settlements, leaving the storyline by the wayside.

The same passion for digital construction is evident in Minecraft, where Chinese gamers have recreated entire cityscapes, including hyper-realistic versions of Shanghai and Beijing. In 2021, a video of a player reconstructing the Great Wall of China block by block went viral, showcasing the sheer scale of their ambition.