China launches two new satellites
16:25 UTC+8, 2025-02-27 0
China launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Thursday, placing two satellites into space.
16:25 UTC+8, 2025-02-27 0
China launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Thursday, placing two satellites into space.
The rocket blasted off at 3:08pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04, into their preset orbit.
It was the 561st flight mission of the Long March series of rockets.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports