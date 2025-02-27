News / Nation

China urges the Philippines to stop false narrative on PLA navy aircraft

A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday warned the Philippine side to immediately cease its right-infringing acts and stop spreading false narratives concerning a Chinese People's Liberation Army navy aircraft.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the groundless narrative claiming that a PLA navy aircraft engaged in dangerous maneuvers against a Philippine public service aircraft in the airspace over China's Huangyan Dao, which "posed a serious risk to the safety of the pilots and passengers."

Wu said the facts regarding this incident are very clear. The Philippine aircraft, with many journalists aboard, barged into China's airspace over Huangyan Dao to provoke and then portrayed themselves as the victim.

Denouncing the unwarranted accusation, Wu said the PLA helicopter was on a routine patrol, and it was the Philippine provocation that posed risks to the air and maritime safety in this encounter.

"We require the Philippine side to immediately stop its rights-infringing, stop spreading false narratives, and work with the Chinese side for peace and stability in the South China Sea," Wu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
