One night in Beijing: Tesla's FSD test leads to 7 fines

  17:26 UTC+8, 2025-02-27       0
A Chinese car vlogger named Chen Zhen received seven traffic violation fines during a test drive of Tesla newly launched Chinese version of "Full Self-Driving" system.
A Chinese car blogger named Chen Zhen received seven traffic violation fines during a test drive of Tesla newly launched Chinese version of "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" system, which has sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media.

On February 26, Chen posted a video on Weibo showing his test on Beijing's night streets. The violations included occupying bicycle lanes, crossing solid lines and driving straight through lanes meant for turning.

Chen emphasized that the Tesla FSD is in its Level 2 stage, where the driver remains the primary responsibility for the vehicle, these infractions still fall under the car owner's liability.

The Chinese car review platform Dongchedi also conducted a test comparing Tesla's Model Y, Li Auto's L7, and the AITO M9, all of which feature advanced driver assistance technologies.

The results revealed that Tesla's Model Y required 24 driver interventions and received 34 violations during the test, far higher than the Li Auto L7 (9 interventions, 14 violations) and the AITO M9 (12 interventions, 14 violations).

Tesla announced on Tuesday that the company has started offering advanced self-driving functions for its cars in China, including autopilot on city streets and a rearview mirror function that detects whether drivers are paying attention.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
