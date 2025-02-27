One night in Beijing: Tesla's FSD test leads to 7 fines

A Chinese car blogger named Chen Zhen received seven traffic violation fines during a test drive of Tesla newly launched Chinese version of "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" system, which has sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media.

On February 26, Chen posted a video on Weibo showing his test on Beijing's night streets. The violations included occupying bicycle lanes, crossing solid lines and driving straight through lanes meant for turning.

Chen emphasized that the Tesla FSD is in its Level 2 stage, where the driver remains the primary responsibility for the vehicle, these infractions still fall under the car owner's liability.