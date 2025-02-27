Guizhou funeral home gains fame for its delicious rice noodles

A funeral home in southwest China's Guizhou Province has become an Internet sensation – not for its funeral services, but for its incredibly delicious rice noodles.

A funeral home in southwest China's Guizhou Province has become an Internet sensation – not for its funeral services, but for its incredibly delicious rice noodles. The dish has become so popular that some locals have even pretended to be relatives of deceased just to get a taste. Staff at the Erlong Funeral Home in Kaili City revealed that initially, the rice noodles were not available to the public; they were only served to grieving families. However, due to the growing demand, the funeral home now offers 50 free bowls daily for people to savor. "We did have people pretending to be relatives of the deceased to try our noodles," said a staff member. "At the time, we noticed an unusual increase in the number of diners. It was only after cross-checking with the families that we discovered the situation."

In people's traditional perceptions, a funeral home is always associated with death and sorrow, a place that evokes awe and even fear. Unless one is attending a funeral or mourning a deceased loved one, ordinary people rarely venture into a funeral home. So, what makes these rice noodles so irresistible that they can break down the societal stigma surrounding the funeral industry? The person in charge at the funeral home explained that the secret lies in the high-quality ingredients and the chef's extensive experience. There might also be a unique recipe involved. Additionally, since the noodles were not sold to the public and could only be enjoyed by mourners with tickets, this may have sparked the curiosity of some food enthusiasts.