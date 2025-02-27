News / Nation

Chinese Go player banned for 8 years after AI-assisted cheating

A 19-year-old Chinese professional Go player has been banned from all the board game events for eight years after being caught using a mobile phone and AI software during a match.
Qin Siyue, a 19-year-old Chinese professional Go player, has been banned for eight years after being caught using a mobile phone and artificial intelligence software during a match.

A 19-year-old Chinese professional Go player has been banned from all the board game events for eight years after being caught using a mobile phone and artificial intelligence (AI) software during a match, the Chinese Go Association announced on February 26.

The player, Qin Siyue, was found cheating during the ninth round of the 2024 National Go Championship (Women's Division) on December 15. Referees conducting a routine check discovered she had hidden a phone in the venue and used AI assistance while competing.

Further investigation, including video reviews and witness testimonies, confirmed that Qin had entered the competition area in the early morning to stash her phone and later attempted to conceal the violation when questioned.

As a result, the Chinese Go Association has revoked Qin's professional ranking, disqualified her from the 2024 National Championship, and imposed an eight-year ban from all association-sanctioned events and activities.

The association emphasized that her actions severely undermined competition integrity and that the penalty reflects its commitment to upholding fairness in the sport.

Played by two players, like chess, but competing for territory, Go is perhaps the oldest board game in the world.

