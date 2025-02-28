Weibo disbands athlete fan communities to combat toxic fan culture

Sina Weibo dissolves some fan communities, or "super topics," dedicated to certain athletes in order to protect sportspersons from the disruptive influence of toxic fan behavior.

China's X-like platform Sina Weibo on Thursday evening announced the dissolution of fan communities, or "super topics," dedicated to certain athletes in order to protect sportspersons from the toxic fan culture. The personal super topics of prominent Chinese athletes, including table tennis stars Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha, and Wang Chuqin, as well as swimming champion Zhang Yufei and badminton player Wang Chang, had been closed.

The announcement follows a statement issued by the Table Tennis and Badminton Management Center of China's General Administration of Sport on Wednesday, condemning recent incidents of verbal abuse and insults directed at national team athletes during the recently concluded Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen. Such behavior, it said, severely disrupted the competition and created a negative social impact. During the women's singles final at the Asian Cup, which concluded on Sunday, China's Wang Manyu secured her first Asian title by defeating compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-0. However, the match was marred by unruly fans who shouted and even hurled insults, attempting to disrupt the game. In a post-match interview, Wang responded to the disruptions by telling the fans to "take good care of their throats," a remark widely interpreted as a rebuke for their inappropriate behavior.