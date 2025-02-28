News / Nation

China urges US to rethink tariff policies

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao congratulated the new US Trade Representative, expressing concern over US tariff policy.
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has written a letter to Jamieson Greer, the newly appointed United States Trade Representative, congratulating him on his appointment and expressing China's concern on the US tariff policy.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the United States, economic and trade relations have seen significant progress, Wang said, adding that the two countries' economic and trade cooperation has played a key role in driving economic growth, boosting employment, and enhancing the well-being of people in both countries.

A healthy and sound China-US economic and trade relationship aligns with the common interests of both countries and meets the expectations of the international community, he said.

He said that China is willing to work with the United States to create a better business environment for enterprises in both countries, and to deliver more tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China has expressed firm opposition to the United States' decision to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods on the grounds of fentanyl-related issues, and has taken corresponding countermeasures. This is a necessary move to protect China's legitimate rights and interests, he said.

China has also noticed that it is targeted by multiple investigations under a memorandum titled "America First Trade Policy," Wang said, adding that China hopes the United States will conduct these investigations with an objective, rational and professional attitude, while enhancing transparency throughout the process.

"It is natural for China and the United States to have differences in the economic and trade field. We should address our respective concerns through equal dialogue and consultation," the minister said.

