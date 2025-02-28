Yu Huaying executed for trafficking 17 children over a decade

Yu Huaying, convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children over a decade, was executed on Friday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Born in Yunnan in 1963, Yu conspired with others to traffic children across multiple regions, including Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan, between 1993 and 2003.

She was sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court on October 25, 2024. The court also ordered the confiscation of her personal property and the lifelong deprivation of her political rights.

After her appeal was rejected by the Guizhou Higher People's Court, the Supreme People's Court reviewed and upheld the death sentence, citing the gravity of her crimes.