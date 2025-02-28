News / Nation

Yu Huaying executed for trafficking 17 children over a decade

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-28       0
Yu Huaying, convicted of trafficking 17 children over a decade, has been executed after her death sentence was upheld.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-28       0
Yu Huaying executed for trafficking 17 children over a decade

Yu Huaying was sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 25, 2024.

Yu Huaying, convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children over a decade, was executed on Friday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Born in Yunnan in 1963, Yu conspired with others to traffic children across multiple regions, including Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan, between 1993 and 2003.

She was sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court on October 25, 2024. The court also ordered the confiscation of her personal property and the lifelong deprivation of her political rights.

After her appeal was rejected by the Guizhou Higher People's Court, the Supreme People's Court reviewed and upheld the death sentence, citing the gravity of her crimes.

Yu Huaying executed for trafficking 17 children over a decade

Yang Niuhua, who was snatched by Yu Huaying in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995.

Yu was arrested by police in June 2022 following a complaint from Yang Niuhua, a woman who was snatched by Yu in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995 for 2,500 yuan (US$343).

Yang, 34, had been trying to find her biological family when her efforts paid off in 2021 when a cousin saw her video on social media. After a successful DNA match, Yang was reunited with her family 26 years later. Tragically, her parents had passed away in 1997 and 1998.

She went to Guiyang police to file a complaint about her abduction in 2022. Yu was caught shortly after and prosecuted in February 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Yunnan
Chongqing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     