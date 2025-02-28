Yu Huaying executed for trafficking 17 children over a decade
Yu Huaying, convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children over a decade, was executed on Friday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Born in Yunnan in 1963, Yu conspired with others to traffic children across multiple regions, including Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan, between 1993 and 2003.
She was sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court on October 25, 2024. The court also ordered the confiscation of her personal property and the lifelong deprivation of her political rights.
After her appeal was rejected by the Guizhou Higher People's Court, the Supreme People's Court reviewed and upheld the death sentence, citing the gravity of her crimes.
Yu was arrested by police in June 2022 following a complaint from Yang Niuhua, a woman who was snatched by Yu in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995 for 2,500 yuan (US$343).
Yang, 34, had been trying to find her biological family when her efforts paid off in 2021 when a cousin saw her video on social media. After a successful DNA match, Yang was reunited with her family 26 years later. Tragically, her parents had passed away in 1997 and 1998.
She went to Guiyang police to file a complaint about her abduction in 2022. Yu was caught shortly after and prosecuted in February 2023.