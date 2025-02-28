News / Nation

Xi meets Russian Federation Security Council secretary

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, here on Friday.

Noting that China and Russia are friendly neighbors and true friends, Xi said he and President Vladimir Putin have communicated twice this year, making overarching plans for the development of China-Russia relations and having in-depth exchanges on a series of major international and regional issues.

He said the two sides should maintain close communication at all levels to fully implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state and promote permanent good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Shoigu conveyed President Putin's cordial greetings to President Xi, saying that President Putin highly values the sincere friendship and close contact with President Xi.

The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level and do not target any third party, Shoigu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Beijing
