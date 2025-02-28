News / Nation

China approves pilot operations in value-added telecom services run by 13 foreign firms

China's MIIT has approved 13 foreign-invested enterprises in Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan, and Shenzhen for pilot value-added telecom services.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued approvals to the first batch of 13 foreign-invested enterprises in Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan and Shenzhen for pilot operations in value-added telecommunications services.

It was learnt from the ministry on Friday that the companies are permitted to engage in value-added telecommunications activities such as internet access and information services in accordance with the approval.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
