China firmly opposes US additional tariff on Chinese imports

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the US threat to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of fentanyl issue and will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

China has repeatedly stated that there is no winner in the trade and tariff war, spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing, adding that the US unilateral tariff hikes severely violate World Trade Organization rules and harm the interests of the two countries and the whole world.