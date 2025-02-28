Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to discuss draft gov't work report
15:18 UTC+8, 2025-02-28 0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to discuss a draft government work report to be submitted by the State Council to the upcoming national legislative session for review.
