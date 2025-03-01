News / Nation

Mount Qomolangma scenic area reopens after 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake

Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2025-03-01       0
The Mount Qomolangma scenic area reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Dingri, Xizang, in January 2025.
Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2025-03-01       0

The Mount Qomolangma scenic area reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, in January 2025.

As of 8 am, a total of eight vehicles carrying 19 visitors had entered the scenic area. Yang Bo, a tourist from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, was the first to enter the area on Saturday.

"I waited in Dingri County last night for its reopening, and I was so excited that I finally got to see Mount Qomolangma," he said.

On January 7, a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, claiming 126 lives. The scenic area was closed on the same day for the sake of the safety of tourists and staff.

As of February 28, Mount Qomolangma had not been affected by the quake, with no obvious icefalls, avalanches, or geological changes being observed, according to Ma Weiqiang, director of Mount Qomolangma Atmosphere and Environment Comprehensive Observation and Research Station under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"This shows that the scenic area has the safe conditions necessary for reopening," Ma said.

To prepare for the reopening, the local government formed a joint inspection working group on January 22, which took 35 days to carry out comprehensive and meticulous inspections on important locations in the scenic area.

"Only through comprehensive inspections could we ensure the safety of tourists when the scenic area reopened," said Pasang, a maintenance worker at the scenic area.

The local accommodation industry is also ready for the reopening. "All 35 rooms have been cleaned up, and half of the rooms have already been booked," said Tsering Geden, a hotel owner in the county's Pasum Village.

Last year, the Mount Qomolangma scenic area received more than 547,600 domestic and overseas tourists – an increase of 18 percent year on year, including 13,700 overseas tourists, mainly from Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, and France.

During this same period, the revenue of the scenic area exceeded 110 million yuan (US$15.3 million), up 1.4 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Chongqing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     