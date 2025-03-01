Singer-songwriter Khalil Fong passes away at 41

Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter Khalil Fong has passed away at the age of 41.

Fong's independent music label FUMUSIC announced on Saturday that Fong died on the morning of February 21, after a five-year battle with a chronic illness.

It was reported that in 2010, Fong was hospitalized multiple times due to a collapsed lung caused by excessive fatigue. Despite signs of recovery in 2024, he did not fully recover.

Fong, born on July 14, 1983, in Hawaii, US, was a pop singer, songwriter, music producer, film producer, and actor.

He gained widespread fame after releasing his debut album Soulboy in 2005. His representative works include Love Song, Special Person, Love Love Love and Red Bean.