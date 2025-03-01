﻿
Chinese blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' shatters records, now 7th on all-time global box office chart

Xinhua
China's "Ne Zha 2" now ranks 7th globally, surpassing "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in box office revenue.
Chinese record-breaking animated film "Ne Zha 2" is now ranked 7th on the all-time global box office chart, with its total box office revenue surpassing that of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," according to ticketing platforms on Saturday.

This movie entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time globally on February 17, the 20th day after its release on January 29, which was during the 2025 Chinese New Year festival.

As of 1:50pm on Saturday, the global earnings of "Ne Zha 2," including presales, had exceeded 14.2 billion yuan (US$1.98 billion), according to data from the ticketing platform Maoyan.

This milestone adds to an impressive list of achievements. "Ne Zha 2" had already become the first film to gross over US$1 billion in a single market and the first non-Hollywood film to enter the coveted billion-dollar club. It also dethroned Disney's 2024 picture "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally.

"Ne Zha 2" is a sequel to the 2019 animated box office hit "Ne Zha." Inspired by a Chinese mythological figure with the same name, the film has captivated audiences via its rich storytelling and jaw-dropping visuals while featuring themes of defiance, fate, and self-confidence, which resonate universally.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
