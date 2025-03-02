Talking 'two sessions' (II): Expats on consumption environment
16:06 UTC+8, 2025-03-02 0
In today's episode of "Foreign Voices on China's Two Sessions," we hear from expats about their thoughts on the consumption environment in China.
16:06 UTC+8, 2025-03-02 0
In today's episode of "Foreign Voices on China's Two Sessions," we hear from expats about their thoughts on the consumption environment in China. Join us as they share their experiences on topics expected to be central to the "two sessions."
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports