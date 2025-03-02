APP deputy director: China's 'two sessions' offer opportunity to learn how to 'catch the fish'
16:12 UTC+8, 2025-03-02 0
We spoke to Mudassar Iqbal, deputy director of the Associated Press of Pakistan, to hear his thoughts on the "two sessions" and China's development.
China's annual "two sessions" draw global attention. We spoke to Mudassar Iqbal, deputy director of the Associated Press of Pakistan, to hear his thoughts on the "two sessions" and China's development.
Iqbal said, China is playing a very crucial role for the other nations. "We need to learn how to catch the fish, not to eat the fish."
Source: Xinhua
