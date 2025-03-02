﻿
News / Nation

Former national legislator expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  14:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-02       0
Du Yubo, a former national legislator, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) due to serious violations of Party discipline and laws.
Xinhua
  14:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-02       0

Du Yubo, a former national legislator, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) due to serious violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said on Sunday.

The decision followed an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Du, who was vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, was found to have obstructed the investigation, violated the Party's frugality rules, and traded power for money, the statement read.

Du was also found to have, by taking advantage of his various positions, sought benefits for others in private higher education institution establishment and project contracting, while accepting large sums of money and valuables in return, the statement added.

The investigators believe that Du has broken the law in performing duties and committed the crime of taking bribes. A decision has been made to confiscate his illegal gains, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     