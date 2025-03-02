Former national legislator expelled from CPC

Du Yubo, a former national legislator, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) due to serious violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said on Sunday.

The decision followed an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Du, who was vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, was found to have obstructed the investigation, violated the Party's frugality rules, and traded power for money, the statement read.

Du was also found to have, by taking advantage of his various positions, sought benefits for others in private higher education institution establishment and project contracting, while accepting large sums of money and valuables in return, the statement added.

The investigators believe that Du has broken the law in performing duties and committed the crime of taking bribes. A decision has been made to confiscate his illegal gains, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, the statement said.