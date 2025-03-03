News / Nation

'Ne Zha 2' tops Chinese mainland film box office in Hong Kong, Macao

  18:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-03       0
Chinese animated mega-hit "Ne Zha 2" has taken the Hong Kong and Macao box offices by storm since its general release on Feb. 22, claiming the top spot on the Chinese mainland film box office charts for the region.

As of March 2, the film has surpassed 32 million Hong Kong dollars (US$4.11 million). The blockbuster's popularity is evident, with over 800 screenings scheduled in Hong Kong and Macao on Sunday alone. Projections for Monday and Tuesday indicate that screenings will exceed 600, sustaining the film's momentum.

Streets in Hong Kong have seen a surge in "Ne Zha"-inspired elements, with restaurants launching themed menus such as the "Ne Zha Set" and the "Ao Bing Set" (Ao Bing is another main character of the film).

Social media has been abuzz with local audiences sharing their experiences, with one user noting, "After my third viewing, I still feel energized." The Mandarin dialogue paired with Cantonese subtitles has resonated with many, with comments highlighting its local charm: "This subtitle format feels very familiar and cozy."

Moreover, the film has sparked a renewed interest in exploring the scenic beauty of the motherland. "After watching the film, audiences experience a natural progression from emotional excitement to a desire to travel. This transformation speaks to cinema's allure," said Ding Kai with the Sil-Metropole Organization Ltd, a co-distributor of the film.

As "Ne Zha 2" continues to break records, its influence on culture and tourism remains undeniable. To keep the momentum alive, Hong Kong's TVB aired its prequel, "Ne Zha", during prime time on Friday, offering both Mandarin and Cantonese dubbed versions for viewers.

Source: Xinhua
