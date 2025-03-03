﻿
China, Myanmar, Thailand reaffirm commitment to combat transnational telecom fraud

  15:36 UTC+8, 2025-03-03       0
Relevant departments from China, Myanmar and Thailand recently held a ministerial coordination meeting here on jointly combating transnational telecom fraud crimes.
Relevant departments from China, Myanmar and Thailand recently held a ministerial coordination meeting here on jointly combating transnational telecom fraud crimes. They engaged in in-depth exchanges and reached a series of consensuses on strengthening cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the severe situation posed by transnational telecom fraud crimes, which seriously harm regional economic development and social stability while infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of citizens of all countries.

Relevant departments in the countries are urged to further deepen international law enforcement cooperation, intensify crackdown efforts, effectively respond to the high incidence of such crimes, minimize the space in which criminal groups can operate, jointly eliminate these criminal networks and resolutely protect the safety and property of their citizens.

The three parties will thoroughly implement the consensus of jointly cracking down on telecom fraud crimes by establishing a regular coordination mechanism, enhancing information sharing, conducting repatriation work and improving the procedures, and continuously increasing their combating efficiency.

Furthermore, the three nations aim to strengthen law enforcement collaboration with other countries to jointly safeguard regional peace and security.

It was revealed that in recent joint law enforcement operations conducted by relevant departments from China, Myanmar and Thailand, over 620 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud were repatriated from Myawaddy, Myanmar.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
