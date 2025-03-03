China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
15:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-03 0
The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session.
15:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-03 0
The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session.
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports