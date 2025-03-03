﻿
Chinese blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' scores US$18m in North America after 3 weekends

  10:10 UTC+8, 2025-03-03       0
The animated epic fantasy film landed seventh place at the North American box office chart on its third weekend with US$2.94 million.
Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has grossed an estimated nearly US$18 million after three weekends in North America, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The animated epic fantasy film landed seventh place at the North American box office chart on its third weekend with US$2.94 million, pushing its North American gross to US$17.95 million through Sunday.

Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" stayed atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row, taking in US$15 million.

"Ne Zha 2" is being released by CMC Pictures in Mandarin with English subtitles in over 600 selected theaters across North America. The film remained in the top five at the North American weekend box office for the past two weekends, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese-language film in North America since 2006.

As the film continues its record-breaking run, it has grossed an astounding 14.29 billion yuan (US$1.92 billion) so far, according to data from the ticketing platform Maoyan.

"Ne Zha 2" is now ranked 7th on the all-time global box office chart, with its total box office revenue surpassing that of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It is the first non-Hollywood film to enter the coveted billion-dollar club and the highest-grossing animated film of all time globally.

"Ne Zha 2" is a sequel to the 2019 animated box office hit "Ne Zha," inspired by a Chinese mythological figure with the same name.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
