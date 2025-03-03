China's first AI-powered self-healing power grid system successfully tested

China's first 110-kV autonomous power grid restoration system, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), has recently successfully completed its inaugural trial in China's sci-tech powerhouse of Shenzhen.

The system, deployed at a 110 kV substation in the Liuxiandong strategic emerging industry headquarters base, demonstrated its ability to restore power in just 17 seconds during a simulated fault scenario, a 95 percent improvement over manual operations, according to the Shenzhen power supply bureau of China Southern Power Grid.

The self-healing system utilizes AI algorithms to automatically detect faults, generate real-time power restoration strategies, and switch to backup power sources.

This cutting-edge technology ensures minimal downtime and enhances the reliability of the power supply, particularly in critical areas like Liuxiandong, a hub for next-generation information technology and AI industries.

"In recent years, the demand for electricity in the Liuxiandong headquarters area has grown exponentially. Since 2020, three new substations have been put into operation, increasing the total substation capacity by 858 MVA, thereby enhancing the regional power supply capacity by 2.2 times," said Zu Yueqiang, a project manager of the Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau's construction division.

The 110 kV substation project, with an investment of 93 million yuan (12.96 million US dollars), adds 189 MVA of capacity and includes 9.3 kilometers of new transmission lines. It serves key facilities such as the Shenzhen Xili High-Speed Railway Station and China's tech giant DJI's headquarters, known as "Sky City."