New low-altitude economy research institute established in SW China

Xinhua
  21:28 UTC+8, 2025-03-03
A new low-altitude economy research institute has been launched in Mianyang in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
A new low-altitude economy research institute has been launched in Mianyang in southwest China's Sichuan Province, marking a strategic move to drive the development of low-altitude industries in the country's vast western region, according to China Low Altitude Economic Alliance.

The China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City Low-Altitude Economy Research Institute was inaugurated on Sunday. It is jointly established by 14 entities, including Sichuan Jiuzhou Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd., Southwest University of Science and Technology, and leading commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) company JOUAV. The institute aims to foster technological innovation and industry integration in this rapidly emerging sector.

It brings together the strengths of government, industry, academia, research and application in Mianyang, a city known for its strong scientific and technological foundation.

With its solid technological base, comprehensive industrial support and diverse application scenarios, Mianyang is poised to become a leading "city of low altitude" in western China, noted Luo Jun, executive director of the alliance.

Speaking at the institute's launch ceremony, Luo said that Mianyang will join the national low-altitude transportation network pilot program, which aims to integrate drones and air mobility systems into a unified traffic management framework.

The institute's establishment aligns with China's broader strategy to advance the low-altitude economy, encompassing UAVs, urban air mobility, and other emerging sectors.

In his keynote speech, Xiang Jinwu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, described the low-altitude economy as an important engine for economic transformation and upgrading in the new era.

Mianyang should leverage the institute as a platform to drive innovation, foster industrial clustering, and serve as a demonstration site for low-altitude economy applications.

Moving forward, the institute will focus on key technological breakthroughs and the transformation of research outcomes while striving to become a leading hub for low-altitude economy innovation in western China and beyond.

