Airlines increasingly eager to cater for pet lovers

If you're planning to fly with your furry friend, some preparatory work may be necessary if you want to navigate the process smoothly and ensure a pleasant flight for you both.

Flying with your pet used to be a real headache, but thanks to China's growing love for "fur babies," pet travel is now a breeze. So buckle up, pet parents — here's everything you need to know about taking your furry companion into the skies with you!

Which Airlines Allow Pet Transport? Chinese airlines are rolling out the red carpet for pets, including Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines and Shandong Airlines, offering services that make you wonder if your dog gets better treatment than you.

However, only Hainan Airlines and China Southern currently allow pets to travel in the cabin with passengers. Other airlines typically require pets to be transported in the cargo hold, in specially designed oxygenated compartments. Different airlines have various rules about which dog breeds are prohibited from flying, mainly due to size, health concerns or their ability to adapt to air travel. Generally, large dogs, brachycephalic breeds and breeds that may have respiratory issues are often not allowed. Note: Check with the airline to confirm the availability of pet transport services, especially during peak travel seasons.

Pet Transport Options: In-Cabin or Cargo Hold? In-Cabin Pet Travel: Say goodbye to the days of awkwardly checking in your pet and crossing your fingers. Airlines like Hainan Airlines and China Southern now offer in-cabin pet travel, meaning your dog or cat can sit with you — though in their pet carrier, of course.



Pet Cargo: For those of us with a furry giant, there's pet cargo. Don't worry — your pet won't be thrown into the luggage hold with your suitcase. Instead, they'll enjoy a comfy, climate-controlled area and many airlines even offer live tracking so you can follow your pet's journey. Pet-Only Flights: Yes, you read that right — your pet can have its own flight! For example, Hainan Airlines offers special pet-only flights, meaning a calm and quiet environment — just peace, tranquility and a smooth ride for your furry companion.

Preparing Your Pet for the Flight Before you and your pet take to the skies, there's some preparation to do to ensure your pet feels like a million bucks during the flight.

Pet Carrier: Whether traveling in the cabin or cargo hold, your pet will need to be transported in an airline-approved carrier. The carrier should be sturdy, escape-proof, and well-ventilated. It should be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably. Make sure the carrier meets the International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards. Health and Documentation: Before booking your flight, make sure your pet's vaccinations are up-to-date and that you have the necessary health certificates: Vaccination Certificate: Most airlines require proof of rabies vaccination. Animal Health Certificate: Issued by a government-approved veterinarian or animal quarantine agency. Airlines may also require a Pet Transport Agreement to be signed.

Booking and Documentation Deadlines Booking: It's essential to book your pet's place early, especially during peak travel times like Chinese New Year. Pet transport services are often limited, and spots fill up quickly.

Documentation: Ensure that all required documents are prepared well in advance. Check with your airline about any specific paperwork required for pet transport.

When to Apply and How to Handle the Transport Process Different airlines have different timeframes for pet transport applications:

China Southern Airlines: Apply 4 hours before departure for domestic flights and 6 hours for international flights. China Eastern Airlines: Apply 48 hours in advance. Hainan Airlines: 7days-48 hours before departure: Book through the Hainan Airlines app, mobile site, or mini-program. 7days-24hours before departure: Book by calling the customer service hotline (95339) or at a ticket counter. 2-24 hours before departure: You can book at the airport, but be aware your pet might not be accepted. Air China: Apply 2 hours before take-off. Shandong Airlines: Apply 48 hours in advance. You will need to arrive at the airport early to complete the necessary check-in procedures for your pet. Packing the Carrier: Ensure your pet's carrier is securely packed. For extra safety, use a protective cover over the carrier to prevent it from being disturbed during transit.

Airline-Specific Pet Travel Rules and Services Hainan Airlines: Hainan was the first in China to offer in-cabin pet services, and now they've expanded to 27 cities. They also allow you to book your pet's travel online. And if you're really looking to pamper them, they also offer pet insurance and full-service care. Pets in the cabin must wear a muzzle and diaper throughout the flight, and the carrier must fit under the seat in front of you.

China Southern Airlines: This airline takes pet travel seriously. Their "Love Pets, Fly with Us" program lets you book a seat for your pet. It's like upgrading from economy to first-class for your fur baby. https://www.csair.com/mcms/mcmsNewSite/en/cn/#/tourguide/luggage_service/pets Air China: Only allows one pet per passenger, with restrictions on pet age and health. Pregnant or recently birthed animals are not accepted. The total weight of pet and carrier, food, and water shouldn't be more than 32kg. If the layover is longer than 4 hours, pets must be collected and cared for by the owner during the layover. https://webresource.airchina.com.cn/en-US/content/c/2022-10-10/2329.shtml?hySource=airchina-pc&hyUploadType=series China Eastern Airlines: Similar policies as other airines, with additional rules on weather conditions (e.g., no transport in extreme heat or cold). If the temperature at any transit point is below -12°C or above 30°C, the pet may not be allowed to travel in the cargo hold. https://www.ceair.com/self-service/service-submit/special-service-apply/little-animal (Only Chinese) Sichuan Airlines: Known for its "pet ticket" service, Sichuan Airlines offers pet transport services including special vehicles to transport pets to and from the airport, ensuring comfort throughout the entire journey. Only dogs and cats are allowed, with a limit of one pet per person. Pets with strong odors that are unpleasant or unbearable are also not allowed. https://www.sichuanair.com/baggage-restrictions/ (In Chinese)

Pet-Friendly Airport and Services China is seriously upping its game when it comes to pet-friendly airports. Think of it like a spa day, but for your dog.

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport opened China's first Pet Terminal. With temperature and air quality controls, separate waiting spaces for cats and dogs, and even pet entertainment areas, this place is like a VIP airport lounge.

Pricing and Fees Transporting a pet on a flight usually incurs additional fees. Prices vary based on the airline, route and whether your pet travels in-cabin or in the cargo hold. The cost can range from a few hundred yuan to over a thousand yuan, depending on the weight and size of your pet and carrier.

Tip: Be sure to confirm the specific charges and any additional requirements with your airline when booking your flight.

Picking Up Your Pet Once you land, picking up your pet is just as easy. Many airports have designated areas for pet pick-up, making the process smooth and hassle-free. Some airports even offer direct pet delivery services, so you can meet your pet at baggage claim — because who wouldn't want to reunite with their pet in style?



Traveling Internationally with Pets For international flights, check the exit and entry regulations for pets in both the departure and destination countries.

Many countries require specific vaccinations, microchipping and quarantine procedures.

Important Entry Rules for Pets in China When traveling to China with your pet, keep in mind that certain pets may be exempt from quarantine, including those from 19 designated countries or regions such as New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the US, and Japan.

Pets from non-designated areas must have a valid rabies antibody test showing a titer of at least 0.5 IU/ml. Guide dogs and service animals with proper certification may also be exempt from quarantine.

