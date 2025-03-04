China's democracy serves the people, safeguards development

As China's "two sessions" approach, the world has once again turned its eyes to Beijing. This major political event will unveil economic and social development plans for the year and demonstrate how Chinese democracy serves the country and its 1.4 billion people.

The annual meetings of the National People's Congress, the top legislature, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, the top political advisory body, constitute key practices of China's whole-process people's democracy. Within a sound institutional framework, Chinese democracy enables the people to exercise their extensive and tangible democratic rights in terms of elections, consultations, decision-making, management and oversight.

Unlike the political instability seen in some Western democracies, where policy shifts can occur abruptly with changes in leadership, China's system ensures that national governance is stable, predictable and efficient.

China's whole-process people's democracy integrates two major democratic models -- electoral democracy and consultative democracy. Contrary to the claims of some Western critics pointing the finger at elections in China, the country's democratic elections are extensive and free from the influence of money politics. In the latest round of election wrapped up in 2022, 2.62 million county and township-level deputies to people's congresses were elected by more than 1 billion voters through "one person, one vote," creating one of the world's largest democratic practices.

Chinese democracy is also unique in its exercise of democratic consultation, which is a distinctive advantage of China's socialist democratic politics. As a specialized body for socialist consultative democracy, the CPPCC practices people's democracy in political consultation, involving representatives from all political parties, people's organizations, ethnic groups and social sectors.

There are many vivid examples of Chinese democracy benefiting the people, which speaks volumes about the effectiveness of China's democratic process. Chinese democracy ensures that the people are masters of the country and their needs and concerns are addressed. For example, village infrastructure and facilities are enhanced with the support of local lawmakers and the government. Many disputes at community level are resolved via meetings involving consultation or mediation.

The whole-process people's democracy is designed to promote sound governance, boost national development, and improve the well-being of the people. China has achieved remarkable feats through this system, including maintaining rapid economic growth, eradicating absolute poverty, and ensuring long-term social stability.

By safeguarding Chinese people's equal rights to participation and development, upholding social equity and justice, and ensuring responsive public policies, the whole-process people's democracy enhances people's well-being as well as their sense of fulfillment and happiness.

According to Ipsos Global Happiness 2023, 91 percent of interviewed Chinese said they were either very happy or rather happy, topping the 32 surveyed countries. From 2013 to 2023, China's happiness levels increased by 12 percentage points, while many developed nations experienced a decline.

No two leaves are identical, and it is only natural for things to differ. The same is true for democracy. As a common value, democracy manifests in various forms around the world, shaped by distinct histories and cultures.

Therefore, no democracy can be touted as universally applicable. Different countries should develop their own versions of democracy suited to their own national conditions.

China's democracy deserves recognition and respect. The whole-process people's democracy enriches the global democratic landscape and serves as an inspiration for other countries in their exploration of democratic paths.