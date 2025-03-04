News / Nation

China launches anti-circumvention probe into imported optical fiber products from US

China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Tuesday that it has launched an anti-circumvention investigation into certain optical fiber products imported from the United States.

The products under the investigation are the Certain Cut-off Shifted Single-mode Optical Fiber, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the investigation period was 6 months starting from March 4, and may be extended under special circumstances.

The ministry said it initiated the investigation after receiving an application from a domestic firm in February.

After reviewing the firm's application and related evidence in accordance with relevant regulations, the ministry concluded that the applicant's claims meet the requirements of filing an anti-circumvention investigation, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
