China exhibition highlights creative journey of animated blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2'

Xinhua
  17:27 UTC+8, 2025-03-04
An exhibition about the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" opened on Monday afternoon in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, offering visitors an in-depth look at the film's creation process.

The exhibition, themed "Break or Lose It," features original character sketches, iconic scenes and a milestone wall tracing the film's record-breaking success. Director Jiaozi's hand-drawn posters are also on display.

After his visit on Tuesday morning, local resident Chen Jie, 28, praised the exhibition for revealing the dedication of the filmmaking team.

"The care and passion behind every detail of the movie are truly inspiring," said Chen, an interior designer. "The movie is a source of pride for Chengdu and a testament to the potential of Chinese cinema."

The exhibition also features immersive audiovisual experiences, allowing attendees to relive key moments from the film.

Running until June 1, the exhibition is organized by Chengdu Coco Cartoon Co, Ltd, which co-produced the movie.

Zheng He, a staff member involved in the exhibition, mentioned that the event has been warmly received by the public – with all 1,000 daily visitor slots fully booked for Tuesday and the coming weekend.

"Ne Zha 2" has become the first non-Hollywood film to exceed US$2 billion in global earnings, including presales, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

Chengdu
