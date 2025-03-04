China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session
The National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.
