Foreign journalists tune in to 'two sessions' for insights on China's global engagement

Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2025-03-04       0
Xinhua
Many foreign journalists attending the press conference of China's top political advisory body, on Monday, expressed keen interest in how China plans to navigate economic growth, global engagement, and policy reforms in the years ahead.

China's two sessions — the annual meetings between the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body — will kick off on Tuesday afternoon.

Foreign journalists tune in to 'two sessions' for insights on China's global engagement

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2025.

Mauro Ramos Pintos, the China correspondent for the TV dos Trabalhadores network in Brazil, was the first foreign reporter to ask a question at the press conference of CPPCC National Committee.

“How does China plan to deepen its high-level opening-up? What strategies will be put in place to further economic globalization?” he inquired.

Speaking to China News Service, Pintos said his interest was sparked by last year’s Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party, which stated that “Reform and opening-up is always an ongoing task and will never end.”

He observed that while some major economies are shifting towards protectionism, China continues to promote international cooperation — especially with Global South nations, including Africa and Latin America.

Afework Eyayu, a journalist from Ethiopia’s Fana Broadcasting Corporation, focused on China’s foreign affairs. Having covered the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and taken part in a program introducing international journalists to the workings of China’s political system, he believes the “Two Sessions” offer crucial insights into China’s governance, political institutions, and approach to diplomacy.

Mojca Pisek from Slovenia’s Delo newspaper highlighted the significance of this year’s discussions, as 2025 marks both the final year of China’s 14 Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and the start of the next phase of long-term economic and social planning. “I really want to learn more about China's approach to international matters,” she said.

For Nikhil Kumar from Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, the focus is on stability and development. “I think the two sessions are a great way to foster global peace and to get an insight of how things have worked in China and how it can benefit the rest of the world,” he said.

The third session of the 14th NPC and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will kick off on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.

More than 3,000 journalists have registered to cover the "two sessions" this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Two Sessions
Special Reports
