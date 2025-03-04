China releases white paper on fentanyl-related substances, stresses rigorous control

China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper, titled "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances – China's Contribution," highlighting the country's rigorous control over the chemicals.

China has attached great importance to maintaining control over fentanyl-related substances in recent years, the white paper says.

The country has exercised strict supervision over fentanyl-related medications, rigorously prevented the abuse of fentanyl-related substances, and stricken hard against the smuggling, manufacturing, and trafficking of fentanyl-related substances and related precursor chemicals, it notes.

"These have delivered notable results," it states.

The document also emphasizes China's commitment to enhancing international cooperation on drug control through dialogue, joint investigations, and knowledge sharing, while fostering partnerships based on equality and mutual trust.

"China has achieved notable successes in in-depth cooperation with countries concerned, including the United States, in addressing problems with fentanyl-related substances and their precursors," the white paper states.

According to the document, China has enumerated fentanyl-related medications in the List of Controlled Narcotic Drugs and exercises strict control in terms of their manufacturing, sale, use and export.

Regarding control, China has worked actively to establish a digital tracking system for fentanyl-related medications, the white paper notes.

The comprehensive use of new technologies and methods, such as radio frequency identification tags, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, enables whole-process dynamic monitoring and closed-loop management of the manufacturing, sale, transport, use, import and export of fentanyl-related medications, which further prevents them from becoming lost.

China actively responds to new challenges associated with fentanyl-related substances, states the document.

To prevent the abuse of fentanyl-related substances and to combat and control related crimes to the greatest extent possible, China has adopted integrated measures such as expanding the list of controlled substances, strengthening regular supervision, stepping up inspection and seizure, and implementing innovative controls.

Committed to the vision of a global community of shared future, the white paper says China rigorously meets its international drug control obligations and adheres to the principle of shared responsibility among all countries and a comprehensive and balanced approach to drug control.

"It advocates mutual assistance, joint contribution, and shared benefit among all countries, and opposes finger-pointing and buck-passing," the document asserts.

The white paper further emphasizes that China honors its own drug control responsibilities, firmly upholds the existing international drug control system, participates fully in making important decisions on international drug control, and contributes Chinese wisdom and solutions to the global governance of drugs.