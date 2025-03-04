China's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP lower than world average: spokesperson
China's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is lower than the world average, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
Since 2016, China's annual defense spending has maintained single-digit growth for nine years in a row, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, at a press conference.
China's defense expenditure as a share of GDP has been kept under 1.5 percent for many years, he added.
