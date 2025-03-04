US should work with China to resolve trade disputes through equal-footed consultation: spokesperson

The United States should work with China in the same direction to resolve trade disputes through equal-footed consultation, a Chinese spokesperson said Tuesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, made the remarks at a press conference.

Commenting on the US decision to impose an additional 10-percent tariff on goods imported from China again, Lou said the US unilateral tariff move violated the World Trade Organization rules, and disrupted the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

China stands ready to work with the United States to address each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect, equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit, but "will never accept any act of pressuring or threatening," Lou said.

"We will firmly defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests," he said.