China's top political advisory body starts annual session

China's top political advisery body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, opened its annual session on Tuesday in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which commenced at 3 pm at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.