China's top political adviser calls for pooling wisdom, strength for Chinese modernization

China's top political adviser Wang Huning called for more efforts to pool wisdom and strength for Chinese modernization.
The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference starts at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

China's top political adviser Wang Huning called for more efforts to pool wisdom and strength for Chinese modernization as national political advisers kicked off their annual gathering on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 political advisers attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng were seated on the rostrum.

Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a report of the top political advisery body's standing committee.

Wang said China has accomplished its main economic and social development targets for 2024, applauding the latest achievements made in the country's modernization drive.

He summed up the political advisery body's work over the past year, saying that political advisers offered suggestions on major issues including deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

The year 2025 marks the final year of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), and it is also a pivotal year for the country to further deepen reform comprehensively, Wang said.

He called on political advisers to pool the wisdom and strength of all Chinese people, both at home and abroad, contribute to the fulfillment of the goals and tasks set in the Plan, and lay a solid foundation for a good start to the country's next five-year plan.

"Let us rally the support of the people, build greater consensus, and pool wisdom and strength for advancing Chinese modernization," he said.

Jiang Zuojun, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presented a report on the handling of proposals submitted by political advisers since the last session of the top political advisery body in March 2024.

The CPPCC National Committee received 6,019 proposals from its members over the past year, of which 5,091 were accepted for processing. The response rate for accepted proposals stood at 99.9 percent.

A significant number of opinions and suggestions have been turned into policies and measures, driving economic and social progress over the past year, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Beijing
