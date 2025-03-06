News / Nation

China's authorities express confidence in the future

The top authorities attend a press conference on Thursday to address economic issues during the Two Sessions.
Lan Fo'an, Minister of Finance

The Chinese central government has sufficient reserve tools and policy space to address potential internal and external uncertainties.

Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission

China is fully confident in achieving the economic growth target of around 5 percent this year as there is solid foundation, support and guarantee.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China

China welcomes international investors to invest in the country's technology enterprises. Meanwhile, China opposes the instrumentalization and politicization of market-based investment activities, as well as the establishment of unfair investment barriers.

China will cut reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) and interest rates when appropriate this year in line with domestic and international economic and financial conditions as well as the performance of financial markets.

The average RRRs for China's financial institutions now stands at 6.6 percent, and there is still room for further reduction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
