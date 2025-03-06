﻿
News / Nation

World's fastest high-speed train undergoing type tests in Beijing

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2025-03-06       0
The CR450, the world's fastest high-speed train, is undergoing tests in Beijing, reaching speeds of 450 400 km per hour.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2025-03-06       0

Prototypes of the world's fastest high-speed train, the CR450, with a test speed of up to 450 km per hour and an operational speed of 400 km per hour, are now undergoing type tests on Beijing's ring railways for future commercial services.

The new trains debuted in Beijing on December 30, 2024. They are significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

Wang Feng, vice president of the train producer, CRRC Corporation Limited, emphasized that the CR450 represents an all-round leap in high-speed train theory, technology, equipment, standards, and operational management, Science and Technology Daily reported on Thursday.

To reach the unprecedented operational speed of 400 km per hour, engineers upgraded traction capacity, dynamic performance, and pantograph systems, Wang explained.

The train employs a water-cooled permanent magnet traction system, a new-generation high-stability bogie, and multi-system innovations to sustain its high-speed operations, according to Wang.

Safety is bolstered by multi-level emergency braking control technology and over 4,000 onboard monitoring sensors. These track key systems, including running gears, car body, high-voltage pantographs, train control, and fire detection systems, in real time. An over-the-horizon system has also enhanced recognition of track emergencies, he said.

Regarding energy savings, a streamlined cowling design on the bogies significantly cuts air resistance, while new lightweight technologies and materials reduce the train's weight by 10 percent and lower running resistance by 22 percent, Wang noted.

Noise-reduction techniques further distinguish the model. Seven innovative technologies, including sound-absorbing materials and optimized aerodynamic shapes, reduce cabin noise by 2 decibels, offering passengers a quieter, smoother ride, Wang added.

Furthermore, intelligent upgrades enable the CR450 to outperform other models in areas such as operation and control, driver interaction, safety monitoring, and passenger services, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Beijing
CRRC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     