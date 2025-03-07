﻿
News / Nation

Brunei implements visa-free entry for Chinese citizens

  23:27 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
The Immigration Department of Brunei Darussalam announced on Thursday that starting from March 8, Chinese nationals holding ordinary passports will enter the country visa-free.

According to the department, citizens of the People's Republic of China holding a valid ordinary passport with a minimum validity of six months may enter through any designated entry point and stay in Brunei without requiring a visa for a period not exceeding 14 days.

Brunei looked forward to welcoming an increase in Chinese tourist arrivals that would contribute to fostering mutual understanding and stronger people-to-people ties, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries in February 2025.

Brunei is a Southeast Asian country located in the northern part of Borneo Island. The Sultanate is rich in natural resources and boasts beautiful natural scenery.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
