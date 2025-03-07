News / Nation

China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure: FM

China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday when commenting on the US move to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods using the fentanyl issue as a pretext.

"China-US business relations are based on two-way and reciprocal interactions. Cooperation will bring about mutual benefit, and China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure," Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Citing the Chinese saying "if one's action fails, look for the reason within oneself," Wang urged the United States to first go over what had happened.

He said the United States should rethink what it has achieved from the tariff and trade wars these years -- whether its trade deficit has widened or narrowed, whether its manufacturing has become more or less competitive, whether its inflation has gone up or down, and whether the lives of its people have become better or worse.

