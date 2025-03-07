News / Nation

China's top political advisory body holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

China's top political advisery body held its second plenary meeting of the annual session on Friday.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, 14 members of the CPPCC National Committee shared their views and gave their suggestions.

Wang Guosheng said it is imperative to implement more proactive and impactful macro policies to promote sustained economic growth.

Sun Dongsheng called for a deeper integration of artificial intelligence with industries and the formulation of industrial development plans based on a scientific approach.

Lu Guoyi said it is necessary to improve basic market systems and market regulation and push forward the development of a unified national market in a prudent and orderly manner.

To boost domestic consumption, Li Xiaopeng emphasized the need to establish long-term mechanisms and sound institutional arrangements.

Li Shufu called for efforts to support the digitalization and green transition of private manufacturing enterprises.

To cope with population aging, Jiao Hong suggested refining the supporting policies on childbirth and optimizing the development and utilization of human resources.

Other political advisers shared their views on the marine economy, integrated urban-rural development, the silver economy, and the development of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as on teachers, regional medical centers, governance on super-large and mega cities, and talent cultivation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
