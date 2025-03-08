AI in spotlight at China's 'two sessions'

Amid the global buzz over Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, AI is a hot topic at China's "two sessions," drawing attention to its role in national rejuvenation.

Riding on the global fanfare over Chinese tech startup DeepSeek, artificial intelligence (AI) has unsurprisingly become a buzzword at China's ongoing "two sessions," as observers eagerly watch how it will fit into the nation's rejuvenation drive. DeepSeek and AI have been frequently mentioned in discussions and at press conferences of the annual sessions of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body. "In recent days, if people fail to mention DeepSeek, they will seem not to catch up with the trend," Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a press conference on the sidelines of the "two sessions," noting DeepSeek's contribution to the recent re-evaluation of Chinese assets. According to the government work report submitted to the national legislature session for deliberation, China will foster the growth of industries, including embodied AI, and support the extensive application of large-scale AI models. It is the first time that "embodied AI," or AI with a physical form such as a robot, and "large-scale AI models," represented by DeepSeek, have made it into the annual report.

Bridging tech divide The "two sessions" are a key political event that decides on China's development agenda including growth targets, passes laws, and discusses matters of great public interest, among other functions. This year, in response to the growing attention to DeepSeek, lawmakers and political advisers are exploring ways to harness the increasingly popular AI technology. Liu Shangxi, a national political adviser, told the media that DeepSeek and its open-source AI model are essentially about democratizing access to advanced technology. "High costs and huge investments used to limit AI accessibility," said the former president of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Science. "Now, AI technology can be accessed by the general public." Referring to the China-proposed Global AI Governance Initiative, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC, said that it will help bridge the technological divide and prevent sci-tech innovation from becoming "a game of the rich countries and the wealthy." China's ongoing tech boom has integrated AI across industry, education, health care, governance, and social life. AI's significance is further underscored by the fact that it is recognized as a new quality productive force. Zhu Songchun, a national political adviser and director of the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence, plans to submit a proposal on supporting emerging AI specialists to meet the industry's growing demands. "Universities have rushed to establish AI institutes but encountered difficulties in recruiting deans, as well as qualified and sufficient faculty," Zhu said.

Regulations called for Discussions at the "two sessions" have also focused on the misuse of AI, with calls for improved regulations in the sector. Last year, AI hit national news headlines after swindlers used AI-generated images of actor Jin Dong to defraud members of his fan base. Jin, also a national political adviser, denounced such "heinous acts and crimes" during the ongoing CPPCC session. He called for the establishment of industry regulations for AI applications. Lei Jun, an NPC deputy and founder of tech giant Xiaomi, this year presented a suggestion on curbing the abuse of AI-powered face-swapping and voice cloning technology. Lei, whose company's products range from smartphones to electric cars featuring extensive AI use, called for a single-subject law, enhanced industry self-discipline, and efforts to raise public awareness of AI. Li Jinghong, a national political adviser and a professor at Tsinghua University, plans to suggest the introduction of a law on AI promotion that covers a wide range of AI-related issues, such as talent cultivation, employment protection, international cooperation, and copyright and intellectual property protection.