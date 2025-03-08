﻿
Daniel Wu now teaches English in China – via AI clone for US$55!

  21:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0
Hong Kong-American actor Daniel Wu has joined China's booming AI education trend with AI-powered English courses on Douyin and Xiaohongshu.
Daniel Wu has played action heroes, gangsters, and warriors - but his latest role? English teacher.

The Hong Kong-American actor, known for New Police Story and Into the Badlands, is now selling an AI-powered English course for 398 yuan (US$54.9).

His Douyin and Xiaohongshu accounts have already drawn more than 100,000 followers.

Wu's appearance as an English teacher surprised many Chinese Douyin users.

Wu's Douyin course features 84 bite-sized lessons of 8 to 10 minutes each. Co-produced by Shanghai Gaotoo Information Tech Co. and Yashi Education Tech Co., the course claims that users can practice their English with the star everyday.

But before you get too excited - no, you're not chatting with the real Daniel Wu, but an AI-powered chatbot based on DeepSeek.

The AI voice assistant is just a digital version, and while it doesn't sound exactly like him, users say the experience is fun and interactive, making it easier to stay engaged.

One of Wu's videos teaches students how to say a famous line from the animation film Ne Zha 2, leaving fans hard to believe it's the real Wu.

Over on the Yashi app, learners can also practice shadowing exercises, AI-driven scenario training, and even re-enacting Wu's most famous movie lines - because why just learn English when you can also practice your dramatic monologue?

Some fans were shocked, jokingly asking, "Are you really so short of money that you have to teach English?"

AI is taking over the classroom - but in a good way

Wu's AI-powered course is part of a broader wave of tech-driven education in China. AI learning tools are emerging at lightning speed, revolutionizing how students engage with subjects like languages, math, and logic.

Low-cost, open-source AI models like DeepSeek are making it easier for companies to develop AI-powered learning experiences, whether it's for language practice, math drills, or logical reasoning.

Big-name education tech firms, including NetEase Youdao, Yunxuetang, and Seewo, are jumping on the AI bandwagon, integrating DeepSeek into their platforms to make learning smarter, more efficient, and, hopefully, less of a chore.

Seewo announced that they have integrated DeepSeek's AI model into its entire learning tablet product line-up, accelerating AI-driven innovation in education.

Even traditional schools are jumping on the AI bandwagon. In Nanjing, an AI assistant named "Xiaobei" is helping students with different subjects, while Tianjin University is using AI to auto-generate lesson videos and create personalized study plans - turning digital tutors into the new classroom norm.

Nanjing's Beijing East Road Primary School's "Xiaobei" AI avatar.

AI isn't just making learning easier - it's making it more fun. Whether you're shadowing Daniel Wu's movie lines or getting a digital tutor that never complains, one thing is certain: the future of education has never looked this cool.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
