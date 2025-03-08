﻿
News / Nation

China enhances judicial protection of IPRs to support key technologies, industries: report

Xinhua
  11:12 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0
China has enhanced judicial protection of intellectual property rights to support the country's key technologies and industries last year.
Xinhua
  11:12 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0

China has enhanced judicial protection of intellectual property rights to support the country's key technologies and industries last year, a work report of the Supreme People's Court showed Saturday.

According to the report submitted to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation, China stepped up IPR protection in fields such as next-generation information technology, high-end manufacturing, biomedicine and new materials in 2024.

In the past year, the SPC effectively handled IPR disputes related to artificial intelligence, supporting the lawful application of AI and penalizing infringement behaviors using the technology.

Chinese courts at all levels concluded 494,000 cases related to IPRs in 2024, up 0.9 percent year on year, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     