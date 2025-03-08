﻿
News / Nation

China intensifies crackdown on telecom fraud crimes in 2024

Xinhua
  11:07 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0
China intensified its crackdown on telecom fraud crimes in 2024 as 78,000 people were prosecuted, representing a 53.9 percent rise over the previous year.
Xinhua
  11:07 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0

China intensified its crackdown on telecom fraud crimes in 2024 as 78,000 people were prosecuted, representing a 53.9 percent rise over the previous year, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The top procuratorate has worked with the top court and police authorities to formulate guidelines on handling cross-border telecom fraud crimes, said the report submitted Saturday to the annual national legislature session for deliberation.

In one case mentioned in the report, the top procuratorate said it gave instructions to Zhejiang prosecutors on a case involving 39 members of Myanmar-based criminal groups targeting Chinese nationals.

Last year, courts nationwide concluded 40,000 telecom fraud cases, up 26.7 percent year on year, said a work report of the Supreme People's Court. The cases involved 82,000 people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     